UPSC Releases CDS 1, NDA/NA 1 Exam 2025 Results; Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC CDS NDA Results 2025: The CDS 1 2025 examination was conducted for 457 posts, while the NDA/NA 1 2025 test was held to fill 406 positions.

UPSC CDS NDA Results 2025: The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website.
UPSC CDS NDA Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2025 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the CDS 1 2025 examination for 457 posts and the NDA/NA 1 2025 examination for 406 posts. The written exam for NDA/NA (I) 2025 was held on April 13. The list of qualified candidates, including roll numbers, has been released. Qualified candidates will now appear for the interview stage conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The interviews are for admission to the 155th Course of the National Defence Academy and the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), commencing on January 2, 2026.

The candidature of all listed candidates is provisional. As per the official release, candidates must register themselves online on the Indian Army recruiting website within two weeks of the result announcement.

"The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in," the official statement said.

Further, candidates are required to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to the respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the interview process.

For assistance, candidates may contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' in person or through telephone at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, or 011-23098543 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM on working days.

The Commission will publish the mark sheets of candidates on its website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the final results, after the conclusion of the SSB interviews. The mark sheets will be available online for thirty days.

Instructions For CDS 1 Qualified Candidates:

Candidates who have qualified for the CDS 1 exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) must register on joinindianarmy.nic.in to receive SSB interview call-up details. Those who have already registered are advised not to register again.

Direct link to check the results:

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025

Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025
 

