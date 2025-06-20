National Defence Academy 2025 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Here

UPSC NDA Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for second National Defence Academy (NDA) examination today, June 20, 2025 at 11 PM. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can do by visiting the official website, upsconline.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Exam 2025: How To Register For The Exam?

Visit the official website, upsconline.gov.in.

Click on " Create Account".

Create your account with email id and entering the OTP sent.

Log in again with the same email id.

Then, click on "Common Application Form".

Fill the application form for NDA II.

You will be registered for the examination.

UPSC NDA Exam 2025: Number of Vacancies

A total of 406 vacancies will be filled through the NDA examination.

208 vacancies (including 10 for females) are available for the army wing.

For navy roles, 42 vacancies (including 5 for females) are available.

For Air force, 92 vacancies (including 2 for females) are available for flying roles, 18 (including 2 for females) for technical ground duties and 10 vacancies (including 2 for females) for non-technical ground duties.

UPSC NDA Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the NDA examination, the candidate must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal.

Only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply for NDA.

The candidate must not be born before January 1, 2007 and later than January 1, 2010 to be eligible for NDA examination.

For army wing of the NDA, the candidate must have passed Class 12 from a recognized state education board or university.

For Air Force of the NDA, the candidate must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12.

Candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website to check the detailed notification.