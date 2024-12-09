UPSC NDA 2025 Notification To Be Released On This Date, Check Details

UPSC NDA 2025 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (UPSC NDA, NA) exams 2025 soon. Once the notification is out, interested candidates can apply by visiting the NDA 2025 exam via the official UPSC website. There will be about 400 vacancies for recruitment to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, for both the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and the 155th Course.

According to the commission's tentative calendar, the notification will be released on December 11. The application process will commence on December 11 and end on December 31. The examination for the UPSC NDA, NA will be conducted on April 13.

Since the dates are provisional, candidates are advised to wait for the official exam notification to confirm the schedule. It is important to note that this provisional timetable also applies to the Combined Defence Services (CDS 1) examination for 2025.

The UPSC organises the entrance exams for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) twice a year. The second exam for NDA and NA is planned for September 2025.

UPSC NDA, NA Examination 2024: Application Process

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

If you're a new applicant, click on the 'Apply Online' tab and select 'One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC.'

Click on the new registration link and complete the required steps.

After registration, log in using the credentials generated during the process.

Choose the exam you wish to apply for and proceed with the application.

Fill in the necessary academic and personal details in the application form.

Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Verify all the details provided and print the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC NDA, NA Examination 2024: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written exam and an interview (SSB test). Shortlisting for the SSB test will be based on the candidate's performance in the written exam.

The written exam comprises two papers: Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (600 marks). Both papers will feature multiple-choice questions and last for 150 minutes each. It is important to note that there will be a penalty of 0.33 marks for each incorrect answer.

The SSB interview evaluates a candidate's intelligence and personality, and it is divided into two phases, with a total of 900 marks. Only those who pass the first phase will be eligible for the second phase. Additionally, candidates must qualify for the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) to be eligible for admission to the Air Force course.



