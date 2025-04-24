UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2025 Soon; Check Cut-Off Marks From Last 2 Years

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025 soon. As per the exam calendar and previous trends, the NDA 1 Result 2025 is likely to be released by the end of April. Those who appeared for the examination can check their results at the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The written examination for NDA NA 1 was held on April 13, 2025. Based on previous trends, the UPSC declares NDA results within 15 to 20 days of the exam date. While an exact date has not been confirmed yet, the result is expected to be released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2025: Here's How To Check;

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the 'UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025' link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials in the new window

Submit the details to view the result on the screen

Download and print the result for future reference

Those who clear the written exam will be eligible to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round, which is the next stage in the recruitment process.

NDA Cut-Off Trends

UPSC conducts the NDA exam twice a year - in April and in the latter half of the year. The NDA 1 written exam cut-off in 2024 was 291 marks, with a minimum of 20% required in each subject. The final cut-off after the SSB round stood at 654 out of 1800 marks.

In the previous NDA 2 cycle, 208 vacancies were announced across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Naval Academy. A total of 792 candidates were recommended, and the final recommended candidate scored 673 out of 1800 marks.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for timely updates on the result declaration.