UPSC Extends NDA, CDS 2025 Application Deadline; Check Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA & CDS II 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examinations.

Eligible and interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The new deadline to complete the registration process is June 2, 2025.

How to Apply for UPSC NDA & CDS II 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online portal: upsconline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled 'UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2025'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new application page

Step 4: Register yourself and log in to your account

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully and upload all required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the submitted form for future reference

About the National Defence Academy (NDA)

The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) exams are conducted by UPSC to select candidates for entry into the Defence Services. These exams are held twice a year and are open to both male and female candidates.

The selection process consists of a written examination followed by an SSB interview.

About the Combined Defence Services (CDS)

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination is a national-level exam held twice a year for candidates aspiring to join the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Indian Air Force Academy, or Officers' Training Academy.

Selection is based on a written test, an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB), and a medical examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for the latest updates regarding registration, admit cards, exam schedules, and results.