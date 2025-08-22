UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Live Updates: First Shift Exam Underway, Check Details

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Live Updates: The Civil Services Mains Examination (CSE) 2025, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is currently underway. The first shift began at 9 AM and will continue until 12 noon, while the second shift is scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates who cleared the Preliminary exam in June are appearing for the Mains, which will be conducted over five days: August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31.

Friday's first paper is the Essay paper. The UPSC has issued strict guidelines to prevent any form of malpractice or misconduct during the examination.

Entry Guidelines

All candidates must bring a printed copy of their e-Admit Card and an original photo ID for every session. Examination hall gates will close 30 minutes before the scheduled start, and latecomers will not be permitted entry.

Prohibition On Electronic Devices

UPSC has clearly prohibited all electronic gadgets inside the exam hall. Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, cameras, and storage media-whether powered on or off-are not allowed. Violating this rule may result in immediate disqualification and a possible ban from future exams. Candidates are responsible for their belongings, as the authorities will not provide storage facilities.

Allowed Items

Candidates may carry only necessary items, including the Admit Card, pen, pencil, valid photo ID, and self-photographs if required. Attendance must be recorded using black ballpoint pens. Only non-programmable scientific calculators are permitted, while programmable ones are forbidden. Simple wristwatches are allowed, but digital or gadget-equipped watches are banned. Water is allowed only in transparent bottles, and food or other beverages are not permitted.