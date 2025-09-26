UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025: When To Expect And How To Check

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025 result will be declared soon. The exam was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025, and included a total of nine papers, covering Essay, General Studies, and Optional subjects. Usually, UPSC announces the Mains results within 70 days of the exam. Following this pattern, the results are expected in October 2025. However, the official date for the result declaration has not yet been announced. The Preliminary exam result was declared on June 11, 2025.

Candidates who clear the Mains exam will qualify for the Personality Test (Interview).

How To Check UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the 'Results' link once it is activated.

Select 'CSE Main Result 2025'.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Submit the information to view your result.

The result will be available in a PDF file.

Save and print the PDF for future reference.

What's Next After Mains Result

Candidates who qualify the Mains exam and are shortlisted in the result will need to:

Fill out the Detailed Application Form-2 (DAF-2).

Prepare for the Interview (Personality Test).

UPSC Interview Tips

The Personality Test is usually conducted in Delhi.

Details mentioned in the DAF-2 form

Academic background

Work experience

Hometown and culture

Current national and international issues

Mock interviews are highly recommended, as they boost confidence and improve performance.

Candidates should rely only on the official UPSC website for updates regarding the CSE Mains Result 2025.