UPSC Releases Civil Services Mains Examination 2024 Result, Check Details

UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the Civil Services Mains Examination 2024. The exams were conducted over five days starting from September 20. Candidates who participated in the examination can check their results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The commission has published the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully qualified for the examination. The schedule for the personality tests (interviews) will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates in due course. The interviews will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Candidates can check their roll numbers here

Candidates who clear the Personality Test (Interview) stage will be required to complete and submit the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) as a mandatory step.

Qualified candidates must also complete the attestation form online and submit it through the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) website. This form will be available from the start of the Personality Test (Interview) process until its conclusion.

"A candidate who wishes to be considered for the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service will be required to indicate their order of preference for various zones and cadres in the online Detailed Application Form-II. This will determine the zones and cadres they would like to be considered for in the event of an appointment to the IAS or IPS. Once submitted, no changes to the preference of zones and cadres will be allowed," the official release specified.