Auto Driver's Daughter To Be Maharashtra's First Muslim Woman IAS Officer

In a testament to how determination and hard work pay off, Adiba Anam, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, has proven that success is achievable through sheer effort and perseverance, despite hardships and adversities. She is set to become Maharashtra's first Muslim woman IAS officer after securing the 142nd All India Rank in the UPSC 2024 examination.

Ms Adiba's father, unable to complete his education due to circumstances, has worked as an auto driver. Despite these challenges, his daughter has made her family proud by clearing one of India's most competitive exams.

Yavatmal, located in the agrarian distress-prone Vidarbha region, has been affected by a high number of farmers' suicides. After completing her graduation, Ms Adiba moved to Pune to prepare for the civil services exams. A mathematics graduate who had excelled in her board exams, Adiba remained focused on her goal. However, success did not come easily. She faced setbacks in her first two attempts, despite reaching the interview stage once. Undeterred, she persevered and kept working toward her goal.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Manikrao Thakre, a native of Yavatmal district, praised her achievement. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Today, the final result of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC 2024) has been declared. Adiba Anam Ashfaq Ahmed from Yavatmal district of Maharashtra has secured 142nd rank in India. Earlier, Adiba had appeared for the UPSC interview but was not selected for the final list. However, in this attempt, she has made it to the final list and is on track to secure an IAS post. Adiba has become Maharashtra's first female Muslim IAS officer."

Mr Thakre further added, "Adiba was a student at the Haj House IAS Training Institute and later at Jamia Residential Training Institute. Her success will inspire many students. Heartiest congratulations on her success, and best wishes for her future journey."

Ms Adiba's achievement has drawn admiration from her home district's top civil servants. The Yavatmal Police congratulated the UPSC selected candidates, including Adiba Anam Ashfaq Ahmad Sheikh (Rank 142) and Dr Jay Kumar Ade (Rank 300), in a post on social media.

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Sheikh expressed, "Adiba Anam's journey is a testament to grit, dreams, and a father's unwavering support. From an auto-rickshaw in Nanded to AIR 142 in UPSC-what an inspiration! I salute her spirit and congratulate her on becoming Maharashtra's first Muslim woman IAS officer."

Despite coming from humble beginnings, Adiba credits her father for ensuring her education never suffered. She recalls how her parents provided both emotional and financial support, overcoming hardships to help her pursue her dreams. Now, as she embarks on her civil services journey, Adiba is determined to work for the underprivileged, especially girls.