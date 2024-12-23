UPSC Releases Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2024 Final Result, 146 Positions To Be Filled

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2024 Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the list of recommended candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2024. Following the results of the preliminary test held on February 18, 2024, the main examination was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024. Candidates have been recommended for appointment to various posts in the Geological Survey of India and the Central Ground Water Board.

The positions being filled include:

Geologist Group 'A'

Scientist 'B' (Hydrogeology) Group 'A'

Geophysicist Group 'A' / Scientist 'B' (Geophysics) Group 'A'

Chemist Group 'A' / Scientist 'B' (Chemical) Group 'A'

A total of 146 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Provisional Results and Document Verification

The result includes 14 candidates with provisional recommendations. For these candidates, the offer of appointment will not be issued until the UPSC verifies the original documents that are still pending. These candidates are required to submit the necessary documents within three months from the declaration of the final result. If the required documents are not submitted within this period, their candidature will be cancelled.

Further Details

Candidates can obtain further information regarding the examination and recruitment process from the UPSC's Facilitation Counter on the working days between 10am and 5pm, or by calling 011-23385271 / 23381125. The results and marks of candidates will be made available on the UPSC website within fifteen days from the publication of the final result.

The allotment of candidates to the posts will be based on their merit position and the preferences they have indicated for the services or posts. Appointments will be made by the government as per the available vacancies, contingent upon candidates meeting all eligibility conditions and completing the pre-appointment formalities.