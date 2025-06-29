NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Semester Result Declared, Here's How To Download

NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

To check the result, students need to use their Application Number or Email ID and Date of Birth. A direct link is provided on the website.

How To Check SWAYAM January 2025 Result

Follow these simple steps to download your scorecard

Step 1. Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/swayam

Step 2. Click on the link that says "SWAYAM January 2025 Semester Result"

Step 3. Enter your Application Number or Email ID and Date of Birth

Step 4. Click on Submit

Step 5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download and print it for future reference

Exam Details

The SWAYAM January 2025 exams were held on May 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31 in 10 sessions. Exams took place at 310 centres across 227 cities in India. A total of 589 courses were offered, mostly in English (except for language subjects). The current result includes 524 courses conducted in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode. Results for other courses held in hybrid mode will be announced soon.

While NTA is responsible for conducting the exam and announcing results, the final scorecards and certificates will be issued by the respective National Coordinators of SWAYAM.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is an initiative by the Government of India to provide free online learning for all. It aims to make education more accessible, inclusive, and high-quality, especially for learners from underprivileged backgrounds.

Courses include video lectures, downloadable reading materials, quizzes, and online discussion forums. While learning is free, students who wish to earn a certificate must register for a final exam (by paying a small fee) and appear for it at a designated center.