SWAYAM Offers Free Courses From Animation To AI: Check Full List

To make learning easier, Google has introduced an experimental AI model called Learn Your Way. The AI model turns regular academic textbooks into interactive lessons that are visual, flexible and designed for each student.

According to Google, its goal is to help students learn in ways that are more effective for them, rather than limiting them to simply reading long texts.

This model operates on generative AI technology and personalises learning materials based on a student's grade level and interests, such as sports, food, or technology.

Learn Your Way works differently from traditional textbooks. It gives students and teachers the opportunity to understand and teach a subject in multiple formats. These include detailed text, spoken explanations, slide-based lessons, audio formats and mind maps. Quizzes are also included with each lesson, allowing students to test their understanding as they learn.

To use the tool, students upload a document in PDF format, select their grade level and interests, and choose the personalise option.

The AI model is based on scientific principles of learning, including dual coding theory. Google tested this tool in a randomised controlled study with 60 students aged 15 to 18 with similar reading abilities. The students studied adolescent brain development for 40 minutes, with some using a traditional textbook and others using the Learn Your Way materials.