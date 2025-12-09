NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 For July Semester

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Admit Card 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit card to ensure that all the information provided is correct. This includes name, photo, course name, exam date and shift, reporting time, exam center address and exam day instructions.

Read the official notification here

SWAYAM Hall Ticket Download Process

Candidates can download their hall ticket by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the official NTA SWAYAM website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

2. Click on the link on the homepage that says "Admit Cards for the July Semester Exam 2025 are available."

3. Enter the required information in the login window and submit.

4. The SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026 will then appear on the screen.

5. Download the hall ticket and print it for future reference. Candidates must have their printed hall ticket and valid photo ID at the examination center.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

SWAYAM January Semester 2026 Changed Exam Dates

The examinations will be held on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025, at the scheduled centers. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, NTA has changed the dates of three papers.

The Basic Concepts in Education exam, which was previously scheduled for December 11, will now be held on December 15, 2025, the Basic Instructional Methods exam, which was scheduled for December 11, will now be held on December 16, 2025 and the Student Psychology exam, which was scheduled for December 13, will now be held on December 16, 2025.