SWAYAM January 2024 Semester Exam Date Rescheduled Due To Lok Sabha Elections

SWAYAM January 2024 Semester Exam: The test will now be held on May 27.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester examination due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The exam will now be held on May 27 instead of the earlier date of May 25.

The application process for the examination is currently underway with a deadline set for April 18. The test will be conducted for 456 courses. The deadline for a successful transaction through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI is April 19, until 11.50pm. The application correction window will remain open from April 20-22.

The examination will be held in two shifts: the first from 9am to 12 noon and the second from 3pm to 6pm.

Inviting Online Application Forms for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) (January 2024 Semester) Exam — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) March 20, 2024

SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India and tailored to achieve the three important principles of the Education Policy - access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to deliver the best teaching-learning resources to all, including the underprivileged.

It aims to narrow the digital gap for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era and are unable to integrate into the knowledge-driven economy.

It offers online certification courses across diverse subjects, with exams conducted every semester in either Computer-Based Mode or a hybrid mode combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen formats.

The NTA has been assigned the task of overseeing the SWAYAM Exam for the January 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.