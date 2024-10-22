Advertisement

NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2025

NTA SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule
Courses offered on SWAYAM are accessible to learners free of cost.

NTA SWAYAM January 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 session. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2025.

The official notification states: "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exams for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the January 2025 semester."

Meanwhile, the online registration process for the July session of SWAYAM is currently ongoing. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in, until October 31.

SWAYAM is a program launched by the Government of India, designed to achieve the three core principles of the National Education Policy: access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to provide top-quality teaching and learning resources to everyone, including the underprivileged. 

The program seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have not yet benefited from the digital era and are not fully integrated into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers courses in four categories: video lectures, specially created downloadable/printable reading materials, self-assessment tests through quizzes, and an online discussion forum to address queries. To enhance the learning experience, state-of-the-art pedagogy and technology, including audio, video, and multimedia tools, are utilized.

Courses offered on SWAYAM are accessible to learners free of cost. However, those seeking a SWAYAM certificate must register for the final proctored exams, which require a fee, and attend the exams in person at designated centers on specified dates.

