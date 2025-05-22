SWAYAM Exam 2025: Check Exam Date, Format, Admit Card

SWAYAM Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) test for the January semester in two shifts on May 24, 25 and May31, 2025. The first exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift be conducted from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Candidates who are yet to download their result can do so by going to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

SWAYAM Exam 2025: How To Download SWAYAM Admit Card?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Click on "SWAYAM Admit card".

Enter your login credentials like application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on the "Submit" button.

The admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Check and download your admit card for future reference.

SWAYAM Exam 2025: Exam Format