Applications Open For SWAYAM 2025 January Semester Exams, Check Complete Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-2025 January Semester) exam. The exam will be held for 594 courses. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website for complete details. The registrations for the exam began on April 1 and will conclude on April 21, 2025. The last date for successful transaction of fees is April 22, 2025. The fees can be paid through credit/debit/ Net banking/UPI. The correction in particulars of the exam form can be done from April 23 to 25, 2025.

The SWAYAM examination will be held on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2025.



Information about the scheme of exam, exam cities, duration of exam, application fee and procedure for applying, etc are available in the information bulletin of SWAYAM-2025 (January Semester). Candidates can check the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.



SWAYAM is a program introduced by the Government of India to achieve the three key principles of the National Education Policy: access, equity, and quality. The initiative aims to provide high-quality teaching and learning resources to all, including underprivileged individuals.



It seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital era or fully integrate into the knowledge-driven economy. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in various subjects, with exams conducted every semester either in a Computer-Based Mode or a hybrid format combining CBT and traditional paper-and-pen methods.



The NTA has been entrusted with overseeing the SWAYAM exam for the July 2024 semester, covering a total of 456 courses.

