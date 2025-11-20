IIT Kharagpur Opens Applications For Free Deep Learning Course, Starts January 19

Deep Learning Free Online Course 2025: IIT Kharagpur, in collaboration with SWAYAM, has opened registrations for its free online Deep Learning course. The course begins in January 2026 and students interested in learning about image recognition, speech recognition and similar AI tasks can apply through the SWAYAM portal (onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in). The last date to register is January 26, 2026 and appearing for the exam is optional.

The course, taught by Dr. Prabir Kr. Biswas, starts with Machine Learning concepts such as Bayesian Classification and Multilayer Perceptron and then progresses to modern Deep Learning architectures like Convolutional Neural Networks and Autoencoders.

The focus of the course is on applying Deep Learning techniques to real-world problems. Examples of real-world problems include detecting diseases from medical scans, identifying people, animals, or objects in images, powering voice assistants like Siri or Alexa, enabling chatbots, fraud detection using text patterns, predicting weather or traffic, and supporting autonomous systems like drones, industrial robots, and self-driving cars.

Students enrolled in UG or PG programmes can join the course. It will run for 12 weeks, from January 19, 2026 to April 17, 2026.

What Is Deep Learning?

Deep learning is a way of teaching computers to learn from examples, just like humans do. Instead of giving the computer strict rules, we show it lots of data-like photos, voices, or text-and it figures out patterns on its own. This method is a big part of AI, because it helps machines become smarter and better at tasks such as recognizing faces, understanding what we say, or suggesting what we might like to watch or buy.

Who Can Take The Deep Learning Course?

Students currently enrolled in UG or PG programme like Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and have knowledge of Linear algebra, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Partial Differential Equation (PDE) can take the online course.

Exam For Certificate

Students who want a certificate must appear for a proctored, in-person exam by paying a fee of Rs. 1,000. The exam will be held on April 25, 2026.

How To Apply For IIT Kharagpur's Deep Learning Course?

Visit the official website link - Deep Learning Swayam Course.

Click on "Join" and login with your gmail or microsoft ID.

Enter the required details and you will be successfully registered for the course.

How Much You Need To Score?

To receive a certificate, students need to score more than or equal to 10 marks out of 25 in Assignments and more than or equal to 30 out of 75 in examination. If you do need to meet this criteria, you will not be considered eligible for the certificate.

The certificate will have name, photograph and the score from the final exam with the breakup. It will have the logos of NPTEL and IIT Kharagpur.