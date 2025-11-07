NCERT Offers Free Online Business Studies Class for Class 12; Check Details

NCERT Free Online Business Studies Course: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering a free online Business Studies course for Class 12 students through the SWAYAM platform. The programme aims to build conceptual clarity on business operations and the environment in which organisations function.

The 24-week course will begin on September 22, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2026, with enrolment open until February 20, 2026. Learners will be able to access structured content aligned with the Class 12 NCERT curriculum. An online examination is scheduled for March 3, 2026, though the date may change depending on seat availability.

The curriculum covers eight broad themes, including the nature and significance of management, principles of management, business environment, planning, organising, staffing, directing and controlling. About 30 modules will be delivered in four components-documents, video lessons, web links and self-assessment resources. Learners will also receive support through discussion forums.

This course is listed as "core" and will be offered in English. Students interested in business and management concepts, as well as those preparing for Class 12 board examinations, can benefit from the sessions.

NCERT, which serves as the national coordinator for school-level MOOCs on SWAYAM for Classes 9-12, offers these programmes free of cost to improve access to quality learning. The courses are designed by subject experts and aim to enhance academic support for students across the country.

Those interested can register on the SWAYAM portal, enrol in the course, complete the modules and appear for the final assessment to earn a certificate.