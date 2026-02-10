NCERT Launches Free Online Physics Course For Class 12 On SWAYAM

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), under the Ministry of Education, has announced a free online Physics course for Class 12 students on the SWAYAM platform. The initiative seeks to enhance students' understanding of Physics while providing educational resources throughout India.

The enrollment for the course which started on September 16, 2025 will end on February 20, 2026. The program will take 24 weeks to complete all essential topics that are included in the Class XII Physics syllabus.

Students will study Electrostatics and Current Electricity, Magnetism and Electromagnetic Induction, Alternating Current and Electromagnetic Waves, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei and Electronic Devices and Communication Systems. The content is aligned with NCERT textbooks and national curriculum standards, making it particularly beneficial for students who want to prepare for board examinations and competitive tests.

Click here for direct link

The course combines e-tutorials with e-content and self-assessment tools and discussion forums to create an interactive learning environment where students can study the subject. Students have the freedom to develop their basic knowledge and solve difficult problems through the educational content which includes organized study programs and interactive learning tools.

The course mainly targets Class 12 students but it also allows teachers and parents and competitive exam aspirants and the general public to join because they want to improve their Physics knowledge.

Candidates can visit the official website of SWAYAM to apply for the course.