NCERT To Release New Class 9 Social Science Books Highlighting Indian Knowledge Systems

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to release new Class 9 social science textbooks in March, with a strong focus on India's indigenous intellectual and cultural contributions, according to the draft syllabus released by the council.

The new textbooks will emphasise inquiry-driven learning rooted in "Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS)", with perspectives that are "culturally rooted" and connected to "lived realities", the draft syllabus states. The focus, it adds, will be on core concepts "rather than memorisation", in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

What Students Will Study

Under the revised syllabus, students will study Indian contributions across mathematics, philosophy, science and technology, medicine, architecture, agriculture, literature, and art.

The curriculum includes Indian philosophy, Ayurveda, yoga, horticulture, the traditional use of herbs and spices, etymology, and the "22 shrutis" of Indian classical music, examining how these shaped the course of Indian history.

Civilisational History and Democracy

The draft syllabus highlights the "rich civilisational history of the Indian subcontinent" alongside the emergence of the modern Indian nation. It also refers to early democratic traditions that existed in different regions of ancient India.

Students are expected to "understand and analyse social, cultural, and political life in India over time as well as the underlying historical Indian ethos and philosophy of unity in diversity", while recognising challenges faced in the past and present.

Focus on Inequality, Justice, and Inclusion

The syllabus calls for students to "discuss forms of inequality, injustice, and discrimination" arising from internal and external forces, including colonisation.

It also aims to enable learners to examine movements towards "equity, inclusion, justice and harmony", encouraging reflection on historical efforts to address social divisions.

Shift in Teaching and Assessment

According to NCERT, the new curriculum across subjects will be competency-based and experiential. The council has released draft syllabi for languages, science, mathematics, and social science to support teachers' academic planning for the current academic session.

The draft syllabus states that the curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment framework will be aligned with the guiding documents of NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023.

What do Educationists Say

The revised NCERT Class 9 Social Science syllabus marks a significant shift from last year's largely event-driven and chronological approach, placing greater emphasis on India's intellectual and cultural traditions, educators have said.

Describing the new curriculum as a clear departure from the earlier curriculum, Dr Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said the new syllabus adopts a more holistic and integrated framework, "clear shift from last year's content-heavy and event-centric approach."

"While the earlier syllabus was heavy on political events and timelines, the revised curriculum takes a broader view of history, linking it with India's own knowledge systems," she said.

Another major change, Dr Kapur noted, is the parallel presentation of India's civilisational heritage alongside the emergence of the modern Indian nation. The syllabus introduces students to the idea of "unity in diversity".

Highlighting the social relevance of the changes, Prof. Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member of the Executive Council of the Delhi University, said the curriculum must go further in addressing contemporary realities. "More emphasis needs to be given on creating awareness of discrimination prevalent in society based on class, caste, religion, gender and sexuality and ways to prevent such discrimination," he said, adding that the focus should also be on "tracing and preserving indigenous knowledge systems that add to the rich diversity of India".

Educators say the revised syllabus represents a decisive move away from rote learning however it eliminates present-day challenges of the marginalized.