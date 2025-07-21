NCERT Issues Clarification On The New Class 8 Social Science Textbook

NCERT Issues Clarification On Social Science Textbook 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a clarification regarding its new Class 8 social science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond". This comes in response to concerns over the exclusion of various regional resistance movements from the new edition.

NCERT mentioned that the new Class 8 social science textbook is only the first volume. The second volume containing the various regional resistance movement is in development stages and is expected to be released in between September-October 2025.

This upcoming volume will include chapters on movements such as the Paika Rebellion or Khurda Uprising of Odisha, the Kuka Movement of the Sikhs in Punjab, and other similar regional uprisings.

NCERT on X (formerly known as twitter) issued clarification on the new Class 8 Social Science textbook.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞



Clarification regarding Grade 8 Social Science textbook “𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝”



This is in reference to a few news items in which it has been mentioned that the recently released Grade 8 Social Science… — NCERT (@ncert) July 21, 2025

In recent days, NCERT has introduced several new textbooks for Classes 5 and 8, including:

Malhar - Hindi Textbook (Class 8)

Veena - Hindi Textbook (Class 5)

Santoor - English Textbook (Class 5)

Kriti - Art Textbook (Class 8)

Poorvi - English Textbook (Class 8)

And more

These books are available for purchase on NCERT's official website.