NCERT Sets UP Panel To Review Textbooks After Feedback From Stakeholders

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has initiated a review of select textbooks after receiving feedback from stakeholders.

According to NCERT, feedback and suggestions from educators, subject experts, and other stakeholders are a regular part of its textbook development and revision process. In cases where substantial input is received regarding content or pedagogy in any subject, it is standard practice to constitute a committee to evaluate the concerns.

"It is a well-established practice at NCERT that whenever substantial feedback or suggestions are received regarding the content or pedagogy of a textbook in a particular subject, a committee is constituted," the NCERT stated.

"This committee comprises high-level domain experts from reputed institutions and faculty members from the relevant subject area, with the convenorship of the Head of the Curriculum Department. The

committee carefully deliberates on the matter, makes evidence-based decisions regarding the content or pedagogy, and recommends appropriate actions accordingly at the earliest," the official release specified.



The NCERT has already developed the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), both key components of the NEP's implementation.