NCERT Launches New Mathematics Textbook For Class 8. Here's What Makes It Special

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched a new mathematics textbook for Class 8, titled Ganit Prakash. The textbook, now available on the NCERT web portal, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Ganit Prakash offers an engaging and holistic approach to mathematics by incorporating puzzles, stories, and elements from India's mathematical heritage. It adopts a play-based and activity-driven learning model, encouraging students to explore, think critically, and connect mathematical concepts with real-life situations.

Designed to make mathematics easy and enjoyable, the textbook aims to build confidence through step-by-step reasoning. NCERT describes it as a resource not just for students, but also for teachers and parents, helping to create a joyful and meaningful learning environment.

NCERT has also released new textbooks for subjects including Science, Social Science, English, and Hindi, with a focus on experiential, inclusive, and heritage-based learning.

Science Textbook Integrates Ancient Wisdom With Modern Concepts

The new Science textbook moves beyond rote learning by highlighting India's scientific legacy alongside modern principles. It features historical references such as Acharya Kanad's atomic theory, Bhaskara II's astronomical water clocks, and early medical practices like variolation. Sections like "Ever Heard Of?" and "Our Scientific Heritage" aim to spark curiosity and connect students with centuries of Indian scientific thought.

Social Science Textbook Offers Inclusive, Diverse Perspectives

The revised Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond - Part 1, presents a more inclusive view of Indian history. It includes extensive coverage of regional powers, including:

A 22-page section on Maratha history, from Shivaji to the rise of the confederacy

Detailed accounts of Sikh governance under Guru Gobind Singh and Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Narratives of regional leaders like Rani Abbakka and Narasimhadeva I, with a focus on cultural contributions

The textbook also critically examines the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal periods. Unlike earlier editions, it offers more nuanced portrayals of emperors: Babur is described as a "brutal and ruthless conqueror," Akbar's reign is characterised by both "tolerance and brutality," and Aurangzeb's rule is noted for the destruction of temples and gurdwaras.

The aim is to help students understand the complexities of medieval Indian history through a candid and balanced lens.

English, Hindi, Art Textbooks Embrace Diversity, Inclusion

The new English textbooks, Santoor for Class 5 and Poorvi for Class 8, feature real-life achievers, women leaders, and cultural narratives. The Class 8 Art textbook Kriti and the Class 5 Hindi textbook Veena have been designed to promote creative expression and integrated language learning.

These textbooks aim to nurture critical thinking, cultural awareness, and a deeper sense of identity.