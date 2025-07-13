Advertisement

NCERT Introduces New Class 5 Mathematics Textbook To Make Learning Fun And Engaging

NCERT New Mathematics Textbook 2025: In the new Mathematics textbook, puzzles, stories and hand-on activities have been introduced.

NCERT New Mathematics Textbook 2025: The National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new Mathematics textbook for Class 5 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

In the new Mathematics textbook, puzzles, stories and hands-on activities have been introduced with a focus on making it fun, interacting and full of real-life learning.

As per the post on X.com (formerly known as twitter), a new Mathematics textbook "Maths Mela" for Class 5 has been launched.

ALSO READ | NCERT Launches New Textbooks Based On New Education Policy 2020

NCERT has launched several textbooks for Classes 5 and 8 in the past few days including "Santoor" and "Veena" for Class 5 as English and Hindi textbooks. For Class 8, "Poorvi", a revised English textbook and "Malhar", a Hindi textbook have been launched in line with the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023.

While the books have not been made available online or offline yet, they have been listed on Amazon and NCERT's official website and will be published and made accessible soon.

