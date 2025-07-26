NCERT's New Vocational Textbook Introduces Students To Carpentry, Animal Care

NCERT New Textbooks 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released a new vocational textbook for Class 8 to bring hands-on learning into the classroom. This launch aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The vocational book connects students to real-world activities like carpentry, animal care, home automation, and hydroponics-giving them practical exposure to enhance their understanding and retention of concepts.

According to NCERT's official post on X.com (formerly Twitter), the new vocational textbook "Kaushal Bodh" is aimed at empowering students with practical knowledge that blends innovation with traditional skills.

NCERT has recently launched several new textbooks recently, designed to spark curiosity and improve learning outcomes among students.

The new Class 8 Social Science book, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" - Part 1, helps students explore medieval Indian history.

A Class 5 Mathematics textbook introduces fun and engaging ways to learn math concepts.

The Class 8 English textbook "Poorvi" features stories that highlight Indian values and iconic personalities.

A new Sanskrit textbook was introduced to foster logical and creative thinking in students.

All these textbooks have been designed with the goal of nurturing creativity, compassion, and curiosity in young learners.