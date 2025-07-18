Advertisement

NCERT Launches New Class 8 Sanskrit Textbook To Encourage Logical Thinking In Students

NCERT New Textbook 2025: Picture-based learning and practical grammar exercises have been incorporated with a special focus on diagnosis and improvement.

The new Sanskrit textbook introduces texts such as "Hitopadesha" and "Charaka Samhita".

NCERT New Textbook 2025: The National Council of Education, Research and Training has launched a new Sanskrit textbook for Class 8 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT has introduced the new Sanskrit textbook with a focus on many features. Here is a list of some of the new features included in the Sanskrit textbook.

  • Project-based learning has been introduced to foster logical and creative thinking in students.
  • Picture-based learning and practical grammar exercises have been incorporated with a special focus on diagnosis and improvement.
  • Modern lessons like 'Digital India' have also been introduced in the textbook.
  • The new Sanskrit textbook has many colorful writing exercises for fun and useful activities.
  • The textbook has poetic glimpses of human values and introduces Sanskrit texts such as "Hitopadesha" and "Charaka Samhita".

As per the post on X.com (formerly known as twitter) by NCERT, a new Sanskrit textbook "Deepakam" for Class 8 has been launched.

NCERT has launched several textbooks for Class 5 and 8 in the past few days based on the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. Students can buy the new textbooks on the NCERT's official website and on Amazon.in also.

