NCERT Launches New Class 8 Sanskrit Textbook To Encourage Logical Thinking In Students

NCERT New Textbook 2025: The National Council of Education, Research and Training has launched a new Sanskrit textbook for Class 8 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT has introduced the new Sanskrit textbook with a focus on many features. Here is a list of some of the new features included in the Sanskrit textbook.

Project-based learning has been introduced to foster logical and creative thinking in students.

Picture-based learning and practical grammar exercises have been incorporated with a special focus on diagnosis and improvement.

Modern lessons like 'Digital India' have also been introduced in the textbook.

The new Sanskrit textbook has many colorful writing exercises for fun and useful activities.

The textbook has poetic glimpses of human values and introduces Sanskrit texts such as "Hitopadesha" and "Charaka Samhita".

As per the post on X.com (formerly known as twitter) by NCERT, a new Sanskrit textbook "Deepakam" for Class 8 has been launched.

NCERT प्रस्तुत: “दीपकम् – कक्षा ̊8̊ संस्कृत पाठ्यपुस्तक”

अब NEP 2020 और NCF SE 2023 के अनुरूप आधारित है।*



वेब पोर्टल पर डाउनलोड करें: https://t.co/iHBg0kcE3p



🔑 खास विशेषताएँ:



• सोच समूह व परियोजनात्मक कार्य – तार्किक एवं रचनात्मक विचारों को प्रोत्साहित।



• रंगीन लेखन… pic.twitter.com/Kzb7DlRI96 — NCERT (@ncert) July 18, 2025

NCERT has launched several textbooks for Class 5 and 8 in the past few days based on the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. Students can buy the new textbooks on the NCERT's official website and on Amazon.in also.