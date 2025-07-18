NCERT Launches New Class 8 Sanskrit Textbook To Encourage Logical Thinking In Students

NCERT New Textbook 2025: The National Council of Education, Research and Training has launched a new Sanskrit textbook for Class 8 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
NCERT has introduced the new Sanskrit textbook with a focus on many features. Here is a list of some of the new features included in the Sanskrit textbook.
- Project-based learning has been introduced to foster logical and creative thinking in students.
- Picture-based learning and practical grammar exercises have been incorporated with a special focus on diagnosis and improvement.
- Modern lessons like 'Digital India' have also been introduced in the textbook.
- The new Sanskrit textbook has many colorful writing exercises for fun and useful activities.
- The textbook has poetic glimpses of human values and introduces Sanskrit texts such as "Hitopadesha" and "Charaka Samhita".
As per the post on X.com (formerly known as twitter) by NCERT, a new Sanskrit textbook "Deepakam" for Class 8 has been launched.
NCERT प्रस्तुत: “दीपकम् – कक्षा ̊8̊ संस्कृत पाठ्यपुस्तक”— NCERT (@ncert) July 18, 2025
अब NEP 2020 और NCF SE 2023 के अनुरूप आधारित है।*
वेब पोर्टल पर डाउनलोड करें: https://t.co/iHBg0kcE3p
🔑 खास विशेषताएँ:
• सोच समूह व परियोजनात्मक कार्य – तार्किक एवं रचनात्मक विचारों को प्रोत्साहित।
• रंगीन लेखन… pic.twitter.com/Kzb7DlRI96
NCERT has launched several textbooks for Class 5 and 8 in the past few days based on the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. Students can buy the new textbooks on the NCERT's official website and on Amazon.in also.