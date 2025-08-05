"Baseless": NCERT Map Shows Jaisalmer Under Maratha Empire, Ex-Royal Fumes

Chaitanya Raj Singh of the erstwhile Jaisalmer royal family lodged a strong protest on Tuesday over a Class 8 NCERT social science textbook depicting the former princely state of Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire.

In a post on X, Mr Singh termed the map "factually incorrect and misleading" and urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take immediate action and ensure the removal of the erroneous content.

"The map shown in the NCERT Social Science textbook for Class 8 (Unit 3, page number 71) depicts Jaisalmer as a part of the then Maratha Empire, which is historically misleading, factually baseless, and deeply objectionable. Such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only raises questions about the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also hurts our glorious history and public sentiments. This issue is not merely a textbook error but appears to be an attempt to tarnish the sacrifices, sovereignty, and valorous saga of our ancestors," Mr Singh said.

कक्षा 8 की NCERT की सामाजिक विज्ञान विषय पाठ्यपुस्तक (Unit 3, पृष्ठ संख्या 71) में दर्शाए गए मानचित्र में जैसलमेर को तत्कालीन मराठा साम्राज्य का भाग दर्शाया गया है, जो कि ऐतिहासिक रूप से भ्रामक, तथ्यहीन और गम्भीर रूप से आपत्तिजनक है।



इस प्रकार की अपुष्ट और ऐतिहासिक साक्ष्यविहीन…

He mentioned that in the context of the Jaisalmer princely state, no authentic historical sources mention any Maratha dominance, invasion, taxation, or authority.

"On the contrary, our royal records clearly state that the Maratha never had any interference in the Jaisalmer princely state," Chaitanya Raj Singh said.

"Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji, on behalf of the entire Jaisalmer family, I wish to draw your attention to this burning issue and urge that such erroneous, malicious, and agenda-driven presentations by NCERT be taken seriously and corrected immediately. This is not just a matter of factual correction but is connected to our historical dignity, self-respect, and the integrity of the national curriculum. Prompt and concrete action is expected on this matter," he added.

From detailed views on Maratha leaders to the history of Sikhism, and from powerful regional dynasties to overlooked rulers like Narasimhadeva I, the newly released NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook offers a broader, more inclusive account of Indian history.

The book, Exploring Society: India and Beyond--Grade 8, Part 1, introduces detailed chapters on the Sikh and Maratha empires, which were previously limited to a few pages or passing references.

The book, to be introduced from the 2025-26 academic year, also marks a shift in tone in its portrayal of the Mughal emperors, offering detailed accounts of conquest, religious decisions, cultural contributions, and brutality.

The chapter on the Marathas, which was previously only 1.5 pages long, has now been expanded to 22 pages and begins with Shivaji's rise in the 17th century and his coronation at Raigad Fort.

It describes his innovative administrative systems, military strategies, including guerrilla warfare, and his emphasis on swarajya or self-rule.

The book goes on to explore the contributions of Shivaji's successors, including Sambhaji, Rajaram, Shahu, and visionary leaders such as Tarabai, Bajirao I, Mahadji Shinde, and Nana Phadnavis.

