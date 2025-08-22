NCERT Offers Free Online Physics Classes For Class 12 Students, Check Details Here

NCERT Free Online Physics Classes: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched a free online Physics course for Class 12 students on the SWAYAM portal. The course is designed to help learners build a strong conceptual understanding of Physics through lectures, e-text, problem-solving methods, animations, practice questions, and assignments.

Physics is often considered a challenging subject, but effective teaching combined with hands-on experiments can make it easier to grasp. The NCERT course aims to bridge learning gaps and provide affordable access to quality education. By connecting theory with real-life applications and practical experiments, students can develop sharper problem-solving skills and a deeper understanding of natural principles.

Course Details

The course is divided into two parts (Course 03 and Course 04), covering a wide range of Class 12 Physics topics:

Course 03 Modules (Units 1-5)

Electrostatics - Electric charges, fields, dipoles, Gauss's law, capacitance

Current Electricity - Drift velocity, resistance, resistivity, Kirchhoff's rules, electrical energy and power

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism - Biot-Savart law, cyclotron, Earth's magnetism, galvanometer

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current - Lenz's law, eddy currents, AC circuits, transformers, power transmission

Electromagnetic Waves - Maxwell's equations, spectrum, and applications

Course 04 Modules (Units 6-10)

Optics - Reflection, refraction, prisms, wave optics, interference, diffraction, polarisation

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter - Photoelectric effect, Einstein's equation, de Broglie waves

Atoms and Nuclei - Atomic models, Bohr's theory, radioactivity, nuclear energy

Electronic Devices - Semiconductors, diodes, transistors, amplifiers, digital electronics

Communication Systems - Modulation, propagation of waves, modern-day communication

Both courses together consist of 10 units spread across 43 modules, each supplemented with extra reading material and a final assessment.

Course Summary

Language: English

Duration: 24 weeks

Enrollment Ends: September 1, 2025

Exam Registration Ends: September 7, 2025

Exam Date: September 10, 2025 (subject to seat availability; final date on hall ticket)

Key Objective

The course aims to help students gain mastery over fundamental concepts of Physics while developing higher-order thinking and problem-solving skills. With accessible content and interactive resources, NCERT intends to make Physics engaging and understandable for every learner.

Students interested in strengthening their Physics knowledge can register on the SWAYAM portal before September 1, 2025.