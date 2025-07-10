Advertisement

NCERT Launches New Textbooks Based On New Education Policy 2020

NCERT Launches New Textbooks: For Class 8, "Curiosity", a Science Textbook and "Kaushal Bodh", a Vocational Education Textbook has been launched.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NCERT Launches New Textbooks Based On New Education Policy 2020
NCERT in the new textbooks tried to spark imagination, creativity, and conceptual clarity in young minds.

NCERT Launches New Textbooks: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has launched new textbooks for Classes 5 and 8 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT in the new textbooks tried to spark imagination, creativity, and conceptual clarity in young minds.

As per the post on X.com (formerly known as Twitter), NCERT shared information regarding new textbooks for Class 8. For Class 8, "Curiosity", a Science Textbook and "Kaushal Bodh", a Vocational Education Textbook have been launched.

More, including textbooks for Class 5 have been launched. Here is a list of new textbooks launched by NCERT:

Malhar - Hindi Textbook (Class-8)

Veena - Hindi Textbook (Class 5)

Santoor - English Textbook (Class 5)

Kriti - Art Textbook (Grade 8)

Poorvi - English Textbook (Grade 8)

New textbooks based on NEP 2020 for Classes 1, 2, 3 and 6 were released in the previous years.

While the Class 5 and 8 textbooks are not available online or offline, NCERT has listed these books on Amazon.com for sale and is expected to publish them soon.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NCERT, NCERT New Textbooks, NCERT New Textbooks For Class 5 And 8
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com