NCERT Launches New Textbooks Based On New Education Policy 2020

NCERT Launches New Textbooks: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has launched new textbooks for Classes 5 and 8 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT in the new textbooks tried to spark imagination, creativity, and conceptual clarity in young minds.

As per the post on X.com (formerly known as Twitter), NCERT shared information regarding new textbooks for Class 8. For Class 8, "Curiosity", a Science Textbook and "Kaushal Bodh", a Vocational Education Textbook have been launched.

More, including textbooks for Class 5 have been launched. Here is a list of new textbooks launched by NCERT:

Malhar - Hindi Textbook (Class-8)

Veena - Hindi Textbook (Class 5)

Santoor - English Textbook (Class 5)

Kriti - Art Textbook (Grade 8)

Poorvi - English Textbook (Grade 8)

📘 Curiosity (Science Textbook) - Class 8

📘Kaushal Bodh (Vocational Education Textbook) - Class-8



New textbooks based on NEP 2020 for Classes 1, 2, 3 and 6 were released in the previous years.

While the Class 5 and 8 textbooks are not available online or offline, NCERT has listed these books on Amazon.com for sale and is expected to publish them soon.