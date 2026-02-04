CBSE Launches Nationwide Skill Education Training For Middle School Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin implementation of its capacity-building programmes for Skill Education which will operate in Classes 6 to 8 from February 4.2026. The Board's Skill Education Division will oversee the programmes and provide school leaders and teachers with practical methods to implement skill-based learning in their classrooms.

CBSE has highlighted the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the overall quality of education and ensuring that Skill Education becomes a meaningful and integral component of the middle school curriculum. The workshops will take place at several CBSE-affiliated schools which have been chosen to function as host institutions. The month-long programme will operate throughout February in multiple locations, which include Faridabad, New Delhi, Noida, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, and other cities.

The training will use an activity-based structure which enables teachers, vice-principals, and principals to participate actively in training sessions that run from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm. The training will focus on real-world classroom practices, particularly on the use of NCERT Kaushal Bodh textbooks, to promote experiential learning and interdisciplinary skill development among students.

CBSE has defined the programs as free events but requires participants to pay for their own travel and housing costs. Schools should give advance notice to host institutions about their student needs to facilitate appropriate seat assignments and material access and event management. Participants will learn to become master trainers who will spread Skill Education methods throughout their schools and regions.

The initiative demonstrates CBSE's ongoing dedication to Skill Education which serves as a fundamental component of its academic structure. The Board plans to enhance middle school student learning outcomes through its investment in teacher training and curriculum development which will help connect educational policies with their implementation in classrooms.