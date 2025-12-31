CBSE To Launch Mandatory Skill Education Training For Teachers Starting January 5

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for one-day Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers to facilitate the mandatory implementation of Skill Education for Classes 6-8. The offline training sessions are scheduled to begin on January 5, 2026, at multiple locations across Northern India.

Mandatory Skill Education For Middle School Teachers

Following its earlier notification, CBSE is advancing the integration of skill-based learning into the middle school curriculum. The workshops will focus on Kaushal Bodh activity books, developed by NCERT to help teachers implement this mandatory transition effectively.

Training Schedule And Key Locations

The first phase of face-to-face training will cover major cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.

Varanasi: Little Flower House (Jan 5) and Sunbeam Suncity (Jan 6)

Haryana: Gateway International School, Sonipat; PIET Sanskriti

Senior Secondary School, Panipat; RBSM Public School, Gurugram (Jan 7)

Lucknow: Lucknow Public School, Ashiyana (Jan 7)

Delhi-NCR: Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad (Jan 8); Mount Abu School, Rohini (Jan 8); and multiple schools in Modinagar,

Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida (Jan 9-10)

Check the full list of locations here

Registration And Contact Details

Principals and teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools must contact the designated venue coordinators to register for the sessions. Key contacts include CA Aditi Gulati (Varanasi) and Dr Bindu Sharma (Faridabad).

This initiative is part of CBSE's ongoing efforts to align with the National Education Policy, emphasising vocational exposure at an early stage. For complete details, teachers and schools can visit the official CBSE Academic website or contact the Department of Skill Education directly.