CBSE Invites Applications For Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship Schemes

Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship Schemes: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications for its Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship schemes. The initiative aims to support meritorious single girl students who passed the Class 10 CBSE examination and are pursuing further education in Classes 11 and 12.

Applications are open for two categories:

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: For students who passed Class 10 in 2025 and are now enrolled in Class 11 in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Renewal of Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: For students who received the scholarship last year and are seeking continuation.

The last date to submit applications is October 23, 2025. Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, and application links are available on the CBSE website.

Objective Of The Scheme

The scholarship is designed to encourage girl education by recognising the efforts of parents and supporting meritorious single girl students. It is awarded to those who score 70% or above in Class 10 CBSE examinations and continue their studies in Classes 11 and 12.

Eligibility Criteria

Must be the only child of their parents.

Secured at least 70% marks in CBSE Class 10 examination.

Studying in CBSE-affiliated schools in Class 11 or 12.

Tuition fee should not exceed Rs 2,500 per month in Class 10 and Rs 3,000 per month in Classes 11 and 12 (Rs 6,000 for NRI students).

Family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Good conduct and regular attendance are mandatory.

Scholarship Benefits

Rs 1,000 per month for up to two years.

Renewal is subject to securing 70% or more marks in Class 11 and promotion to Class 12.

Application Process

Applications must be submitted online and verified by the school where the student is currently enrolled. Incomplete or unverified applications will not be considered. Parents are also required to upload a self-declaration of income on notarized stamp paper along with a verified fee slip.

CBSE clarified that once cancelled, a scholarship cannot be renewed under any circumstances.