CBSE Warns Students, Parents Against Fake Paper Leak Claims Amid Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the circulation of fake news and rumours related to the board exams 2026.

Urging all stakeholders to remain vigilant, the Board noted that in previous years, certain unscrupulous elements attempted to mislead students and parents by spreading unverified information on social media during the examination period. Such misinformation often includes false claims about question paper leaks and the circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

"Believing in, engaging with, or forwarding such baseless content may create unnecessary anxiety and confusion, and may adversely affect the preparedness of students at this crucial stage. The Board assures all stakeholders that robust arrangements and strict measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth, secure, and fair conduct of the Board's examinations, as in previous years," the advisory stated.

The Board further warned that any attempt to spread misinformation or disrupt the examination process will be dealt with strictly in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

For authentic information, clarifications, and official updates, CBSE has advised stakeholders to rely only on official communication channels, including its website, cbse.gov.in, or to contact the concerned regional office or CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi. Contact details are available on the official website.

The CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 are currently underway. The exams began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing-around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations are being conducted at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

CBSE has advised students to reach their centres well in advance, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry will close sharply at 10 am, and all exams are being held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 10, while Class 12 examinations will end on April 10.