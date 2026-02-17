CBSE Board Exams 2026: Bihar Student Denied Entry After Arriving Late Due To Traffic

CBSE Board Exams 2026: A student in Bihar's Bettiah district was denied entry at a CBSE examination centre today after arriving late due to heavy traffic. The incident occurred on the first day of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, which are being held across India and in 26 countries abroad, with over 43 lakh students appearing.

The student told news agency PTI, "Three to four girls also arrived late. We are being denied entry because they say we came late and will not be allowed."

VIDEO | Bettiah, Bihar: Students reach exam centre late after getting caught in traffic, disallowed entry.



On day one, Class 10 students appeared for Mathematics (Basics) and Mathematics (Standard), while Class 12 candidates appeared for Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Engineering Graphics, and Business Studies. Exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

The CBSE had repeatedly advised students to plan their travel carefully and reach their examination centres well before 10 AM, considering traffic conditions. Entry to exam centres is scheduled to close sharply at 10 AM.

At Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, students arriving for their exams expressed a mix of nervousness and determination. Parents were present to provide last-minute advice and moral support.

Samaira Sharma, appearing for the Class 10 exam, said, "This is important as grade 10 results determine the career ahead. I have studied 6-7 hours daily, and though the last days were hectic, I am hoping my exams go well."

Her father, Aseem Sharma, added, "Children should relax and take the exam calmly. They should approach it like a practice test at home."