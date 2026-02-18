CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Balanced, Concept-Based, Say Educators

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the second day concluded, with Class 10 students appearing for the Home Science paper and Class 12 students for Physical Education from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The exams began on February 17, with over 43 lakh students appearing, around 25 lakh in Class 10 and 18.5 lakh in Class 12. The examinations are being conducted across 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper: Experts' Analysis

Shyam Rajan Varghese, PGT Physical Education at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, described the Class 12 Physical Education (Theory) paper as "balanced, syllabus-oriented, and competency-based."

"The Physical Education examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education was balanced, syllabus-oriented, and competency-based. The 70-mark paper included multiple-choice, short answer, case study, and long answer questions, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of students' knowledge and application skills," he said.

He added, "Students found Section A (MCQs) mostly straightforward and scoring, except for 3-4 questions with multiple correct options. Sections B and C tested conceptual clarity from core topics such as sports nutrition, yoga, biomechanics, psychology, and training methods. The case study section required analytical thinking and practical application, moderately challenging students. Long answer questions demanded structured responses and effective time management."

Varghese noted that the paper covered the entire syllabus, with no out-of-syllabus questions. "It rewarded students with clear understanding and systematic preparation, reflecting CBSE's emphasis on concept-based and skill-oriented assessment," he said. He concluded, "Overall, the examination was moderate in difficulty-neither overly simplistic nor excessively tough. Students with strong conceptual understanding and consistent preparation are expected to score well. The paper reflects CBSE's progressive assessment approach, emphasizing understanding, application, and analytical thinking over rote memorization-a positive step toward holistic education in Physical Education."

DPS Gurugram HOD: Paper Balanced and Manageable

Nariender Tokas, HOD of Physical Education at DPS Sector 45 Gurugram, said the Class 12 Physical Education question paper was "well-balanced and largely aligned with the prescribed syllabus." He added, "Most sections featured direct and concept-based questions, allowing students to attempt them with clarity and confidence. While the MCQ section was slightly tricky and required careful reading, it was still manageable for well-prepared students."

Noida School HOD: Paper Easier Than Last Year

Sakshi Gupta, HOD of Physical Education and Sports Science at Global Indian International School, Noida, said the paper was "relatively easier compared to last year and well-structured in terms of content and difficulty level."

She added, "The paper covered the entire CBSE-prescribed syllabus, and no questions were found to be out of the expected curriculum. Students who had prepared sincerely and attended regular classes were able to attempt the paper with confidence. Overall, the paper was student-friendly and fairly balanced. Regular preparation and conceptual clarity were adequately rewarded, and students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the stipulated time."

Shalimar Bagh Principal: Direct and Concept-Based Questions

Principal Dr Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said the paper was "balanced, well-structured, and covered the prescribed syllabus adequately."

She added, "Several questions were direct and concept-based, which allowed students to attempt them with clarity and confidence. At the same time, some of the multiple-choice questions required higher-order thinking skills. The overall standard of the paper remained balanced and reasonable. Students were able to manage their time effectively and complete the paper within the allotted duration. the examination was fair and appropriate for Grade 12 students, successfully assessing their knowledge and understanding of the subject."