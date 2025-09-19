Parents Must Verify Student Details For Registration, List Of Candidates Submission: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged parents to carefully verify and submit correct personal details and subjects for student registration in Classes 9 and 11, and for the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12. The Board has emphasised that accurate data is crucial for the smooth conduct of examinations and to avoid future complications related to student records and question papers.

Parents are advised to verify the details of their wards, including full name, date of birth, mother's and father's names, and the subjects chosen. Errors in data or subject selection during registration or LOC submission can affect the issuance of correct question papers and may cause issues even after results are declared.

The schedule for submission is as follows:

Registration of Students (Class 9/11):

Without late fee: September 30, 2025

With late fee: October 11, 2025

Submission of List of Candidates (Class 10/12):

Without late fee: August 29 to September 29, 2025

With late fee: October 3 to October 11, 2025

After the registration and LOC submission deadlines, CBSE will issue a data verification slip to parents and students. Any corrections to the candidate's personal details or subjects can be made only during the verification window.

Class 10/12 LOC: October 13 to October 27, 2025

Class 9/11 Registration: November 14 to November 28

The CBSE emphasised that no corrections will be allowed for Classes 10 and 12 after the verification period. Parents are also urged to visit schools and support timely submissions, as deadlines will not be extended.

The Board further highlighted the importance of using full names instead of short forms, ensuring dates of birth match official documents, and cross-checking details with passports if applicable, particularly for students planning to study abroad.