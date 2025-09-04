CBSE Board Exams 2026: Registration Window For Children With Special Needs To Open On Sept 9

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for registering Children With Special Needs (CWSN) appearing in the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2026.

Schools have been instructed to mark candidates as CWSN in the List of Candidates (LOC) and upload the required documents to avail the benefits. The registration window will remain open from September 9 (Tuesday) to September 22 (Monday), until 11:59 PM.

According to a circular issued by the Board, schools must submit requests for CWSN-related facilities through a designated web portal, made available alongside the LOC portal as mentioned in the notification dated August 27, 2025.

"Schools should log in to the Pariksha Sangam portal using their existing credentials. In the CWSN module, they will find the list of candidates marked as CWSN in the LOC, along with the facilities permissible for each category of disability. Once selected, the details will automatically appear on the admit cards, enabling exam centres to make necessary arrangements without inconvenience to students with special needs," the circular stated.

The Board has also attached a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide schools through the process. It has urged schools to ensure timely submissions so that arrangements can be made at exam centres smoothly.