CBSE Opens Window For Class 10, 12 Students To Correct Enrollment Data

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular urging schools, parents, and students to verify and correct any errors in the List of Candidates (LOC) data for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26.

According to the official release, the correction window for LOC data opened on October 13 and will close on October 27. This initiative follows earlier notifications dated August 27, 2025, and September 18, 2025, in which CBSE directed school principals to ensure the submission of accurate student details.

CBSE stated that after the submission of LOC, a data verification slip is issued to students and parents to check for discrepancies in key particulars such as name, parents' names, date of birth, or subjects chosen. The correction window allows students, parents, and schools to make such changes before board examinations.

The Board has also issued an advisory to parents, emphasising that they must ensure:

The candidate's name, date of birth, and parents' names are correctly entered and written in full (not in short form).

The surname is included, particularly for students planning to study abroad, as it is required by several countries.

The date of birth matches the details on the passport, if available.

Subjects have been filled carefully, since no changes will be allowed after the correction window closes.

CBSE has made it clear that no further opportunity for corrections in LOC data will be provided after October 27. Schools have been instructed to inform all students and parents about the correction schedule and to ensure that any necessary changes are submitted within the given period.

The Board added that accurate data entry is crucial for the smooth conduct of board examinations and to avoid future discrepancies in students' records.