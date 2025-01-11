CBSE Directs Schools To Implement Skill Education Initiatives Without Delay

In a bid to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and NCF-School Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to urgently implement skill education initiatives. These initiatives aim to integrate vocational skills into the school curriculum, helping bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications. By emphasising the need for swift action, CBSE seeks to prepare students for a rapidly changing workforce and promote a skilled, self-reliant generation for India's future growth.

Key Initiatives For Skill Education

Skill Modules for Classes 6-12: CBSE introduced skill modules for students from classes 6 to 12, which can be opted through classes, hobby clubs, or self-learning online. The modules are project-based, and CBSE has developed a portal for registration and certification.

Skill Subjects in Classes 9-12: A range of 22 skill subjects for classes 9-10 and 43 skill subjects for classes 11-12 are available for students. Schools need no separate permission or fees to introduce these subjects.

Handholding and Mentoring: CBSE is providing resources to assist schools in introducing skill subjects and modules, with links available for submitting details about the offerings.

National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF): The skill subjects are mapped to NSQF levels, ensuring a clear pathway for students in job roles with defined study hours. Students are advised not to change skill subjects in classes 10 and 12.

Composite Skill Labs: Schools must establish Composite Skill Labs by 2026, providing the necessary equipment for skill education. Further details on the lab setup will be shared soon.

District Skill Coordinators (DSCs): CBSE is appointing DSCs across districts to ensure the smooth implementation of these initiatives at the grassroots level.

Awareness and Capacity Building: Regular programmes are being organised for principals and teachers, including industry collaborations. All skill education programmes are free and recognised for continuous professional development (CPD).

Skill Expos and Career Guidance: CBSE organises a variety of events such as hackathons, ideathons, and skill expos to provide students with experiential learning opportunities.

Comprehensive Career Guidance: A 'Compendium of Careers and Education Pathways' has been prepared to guide students pursuing skill subjects in Class 12, available on the CBSE website.

Access to Resources: Textbooks, sample question papers, and other materials for skill subjects are available on the CBSE Academic website.



For feedback and suggestions, schools are encouraged to share the success stories of alumni and provide input to the Board.