After 'Sugar Boards', CBSE Rolls Out 'Oil Boards' In Schools To Tackle Obesity

In a continued effort to create healthier school environments, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced 'Oil Boards' across its affiliated schools, following its earlier directive to establish 'Sugar Boards' in May. The initiative aims to raise awareness about unhealthy dietary fats and combat the rising prevalence of obesity among students.

The CBSE, in a circular dated July 15, has asked schools to display Oil Boards in common areas such as cafeterias, hallways, and staff rooms. These digital or printed boards will serve as visual reminders to avoid excessive consumption of unhealthy oils, particularly those found in fried and processed foods. Schools have also been encouraged to incorporate health messages on official stationery and to promote nutritious meals and physical activity during the school day.

Citing alarming trends in obesity, the board referred to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), which found that more than 20 per cent of adults in urban India are either overweight or obese. A study published in The Lancet's Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 forecast further reveals that the number of obese and overweight adults in India could rise from 18 crore in 2021 to nearly 45 crore by 2050-placing India among the top countries grappling with obesity-related health issues.

Poor diet and sedentary lifestyle continue to be the primary contributors to childhood obesity, the CBSE noted. To counter this, schools have been urged to adopt healthier food practices such as offering more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat alternatives, while limiting access to sugary beverages and high-fat snacks. Simple measures like encouraging stair use, short exercise sessions, and designated walking areas have also been recommended to boost daily physical activity.



This directive follows CBSE's earlier initiative on May 14 that introduced 'Sugar Boards' in schools to monitor and reduce sugar intake among children. That circular highlighted the rising incidence of Type 2 diabetes in children-a condition traditionally seen in adults-linked to the easy availability of sugar-laden foods in schools. Data cited then showed that children aged 4 to 18 years consume nearly three times the recommended daily sugar limit, contributing to long-term health risks including obesity and metabolic disorders.