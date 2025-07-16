How CBSE's Competency-Based Assessment Improves Real Learning In Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a major step to improve the quality of education by introducing the Structured Assessment for Analysing Learning (SAFAL) for all its affiliated schools starting from the academic session 2025-26. This move is in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to shift learning from memorisation to real understanding and skill-building.

What is SAFAL?

Launched in July 2021, SAFAL (Structured Assessment for Analysing Learning) is a competency-based diagnostic assessment designed to help schools and teachers evaluate how well students understand key concepts. It is not a competitive or qualifying exam but rather a tool to improve teaching and learning.

In 2024, over 10,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad participated in SAFAL. Following its success, the assessment is now compulsory for students of Class 6 and Class 9 in the upcoming academic session. This means it will include students who completed Class 5 and Class 8 in 2024-25.

Registration Timeline

SAFAL 2025-26 School Registration is open from July 8 to July 22, 2025.

Schools can register through the SAFAL portal using their LOC (List of Candidates) credentials: https://cbsesafal.in/login

Why SAFAL Matters

SAFAL is designed to:

Evaluate real learning instead of rote memorisation.

Test critical thinking, problem-solving, and application of knowledge.

Help schools identify learning gaps, adjust their curriculum, and improve teaching.

Keep school-level results confidential, avoiding unhealthy comparisons.

Guide teacher training and improve classroom strategies.

Provide insightful data for long-term planning and support.

CBSE has also introduced a competency-based assessment framework for Classes 6-10 in English (Reading), Science, and Mathematics, as part of its Competency-Based Education Project.

How Will Schools Benefit?

Each participating school will receive:

A school-level performance report showing how students performed in key competencies.

Data to help with academic planning, teacher training, and resource allocation.

Insights to involve parents and school communities in improving learning outcomes.

The data will be used for continuous improvement, not ranking or judging. CBSE has made it clear that no special preparation is needed, and regular classroom teaching is enough to perform well in SAFAL.

Moving Forward

By adopting SAFAL and moving away from rote-based evaluations, CBSE aims to:

Motivate the education system to embrace competency-based learning.

Help students develop analytical and inquiry-based skills.

Improve the overall quality of education across both government and private CBSE schools.

As India transitions into a new era of education under NEP 2020, SAFAL serves as a foundation to reshape assessments and empower learners, teachers, and schools alike.