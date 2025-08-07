CBSE Rolls Out Career Guidance, Counselling Initiatives For New Academic Session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday launched two flagship initiatives - the Career Guidance Dashboard and the Counseling Hub and Spoke School Model - for the academic session 2025-26, officials said.

These initiatives aim to strengthen institutional mechanisms for career guidance and promote holistic psychosocial wellbeing among students, they added.

"Both initiatives are designed to benefit schools and students and will continue to evolve through active input from stakeholders," CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh said at the launch.

During the orientation-cum-interaction session, expert teams presented a detailed walkthrough of the Career Guidance Dashboard, highlighting its user interface, key features and facilities available to students, teachers and school leaders.

Besides, a focused session on the CBSE Counseling Hub and Spoke Model explained its implementation architecture, school-level responsibilities and monitoring mechanisms.

