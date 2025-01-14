CBSE Highlights Various Initiatives To Promote Skill Education At Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced various initiatives to promote skill education in schools. In an official notification released by the board, CBSE noted that it was committed to embedding skill (vocational) education as a vital component of the school curriculum in alignment with NEP- 2020 and NCF-School Education.

Some of the initiatives taken by CBSE for promoting Skill Education in schools are as follows:

Students can opt for one or more modules in an academic session. These modules can be offered through classes or hobby clubs (if available) or online in self-learning mode. These modules may be of same topic or of different topics. Students opting for any skill module will begin from the first module and then move to next available module. Assessments are school-based, preferably project-based. CBSE has also developed a portal for registration and certification of students who have opted for Skill Modules.

CBSE offers 22 Skill subjects in classes 9-10 and 43 skill subjects in classes 9-12. Affiliated schools do not need to seek any separate permission from CBSE or pay any fee to CBSE for introducing Skill module(s) or Skill subject(s) at any level.

The board also informed the schools that in order to effectively implement the recommendations of NEP and NCF-SE, all the schools affiliated with the Board must establish a Composite Skill Lab with all necessary equipment.