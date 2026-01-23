NCERT Launches WhatsApp Channel To Share Curriculum Updates

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched an official NCERT WhatsApp Channel for students. The channel has been rolled out to provide authentic updates on curriculum, textbooks, teacher training, educational research, workshops and initiatives that promote quality, equity and holistic education.

Students can click the link below to follow the WhatsApp channel for regular updates.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbCG7noId7nVDxE2nb2J

The council had earlier also launched an interactive programme for students to enhance their Mathematical skills through AI.

NCERT is also soon expected to get deemed-to-be-university status, a move that would significantly broaden its mandate from school education to higher education and advanced research, officials said.

Once granted deemed university status, NCERT will be able to function as a full-fledged research university, officials said. This will enable it to launch expanded in-house research programmes and independently award undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees-a major shift from its current role focused largely on curriculum development for school education.