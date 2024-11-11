Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 10 Private, Bi-Annual Results To Be Announced Soon

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set to release the Class 10 annual (private) and bi-annual exam results for 2024 soon. Students who appeared in these high school exams can view their scores on the official website by entering their roll number and registration number. Students scoring less than 20% are ineligible for re-evaluation. Eligible students may apply by paying a fee of Rs 495 per subject.

In addition, JKBOSE has already announced the results for Class 12 bi-annual and private exams. Students who appeared in these intermediate exams can check their results online to verify their qualifying status.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 (Bi-annual, Private): Steps To Access

Visit the official JKBOSE website

Find and select the link for "JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Bi-annual/Private."

Enter the required login details, including roll number and registration number.

View the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2024 displayed on the screen.

Download the provisional mark sheet.

Keep a copy for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: Grading Criteria



JKBOSE uses a grading system based on percentage ranges to evaluate students' performances.

Percentage Range Grade Description

75% - 100% A Excellent

60% - 74% B Very Good

45% - 59% C Good

33% - 44% D Average

Below 33% E Fail

The direct link for downloading the mark sheet will be available on the website once the results are released.