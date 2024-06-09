JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2024: Scorecards To Be Released On This Date

JKBOSE Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the result of the Class 10 board exam in the second week of June. Those who took the Jammu and Kashmir board exams will be able to access their results by visiting the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

The results of JKBOSE Class 12 for both Jammu and Kashmir regions were released on June 7.

Students will need their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth to access their scorecards.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the link titled 'Class 10 Result 2024'.

A new window will appear. Navigate to the 'results' tab.

Select the link titled 'View Result of Secondary School Examination (10 Class)'.

Another window will open. Enter your roll number and captcha, then click submit.

Your JKBOSE results will be shown. Save the result for future use.

This year, the board examinations for Class 10 were held from March 11 to May 9.

According to the 2023 class 10 results released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, 1,18,791 out of 1,48,701 students passed the exams. The overall pass rate is 79.89%, with 78.23% of boys and 81.68% of girls passing.

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass. Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir Board provides up to 6 grace marks for students who fall just short of the passing marks in any subject.