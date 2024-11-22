Advertisement

Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 11 Examination 2024 Result Released, Details Inside

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Class 11 (annual private/bi-annual session) examination was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: Out of 59,179 registered students, 27,210 passed the examination.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 (Higher Secondary Part 1) Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual examinations. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.

Exam Details

The JKBOSE Class 11 examination (annual private/bi-annual session) was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024, starting at 10am daily. Initially, the exams were scheduled to conclude by September 24 but were extended to October 3 due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections.

Revised exam dates:

  • September 17: Rescheduled to September 27
  • September 19: Rescheduled to October 3
  • September 24: Rescheduled to September 29

Pass Percentage

Out of 59,179 registered students, 27,210 passed the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 46%.

Stream-Wise Pass Percentages

  • Overall: Boys - 43%, Girls - 50%
  • Arts Stream: Boys - 37%, Girls - 44%
  • Commerce Stream: Boys - 48%, Girls - 55%
  • Science Stream: Boys - 57%, Girls - 61%

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.
  • Click on the Results section and select the Jammu Division link.
  • Locate and click on the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link.
  • Enter your login credentials (e.g., roll number).
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download and save the result page.
  • Print a hard copy for future reference.

For more details and updates, visit the official website of JKBOSE.

