Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 11 Examination 2024 Result Released, Details Inside

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 (Higher Secondary Part 1) Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual examinations. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.

Exam Details



The JKBOSE Class 11 examination (annual private/bi-annual session) was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024, starting at 10am daily. Initially, the exams were scheduled to conclude by September 24 but were extended to October 3 due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections.

Revised exam dates:

September 17: Rescheduled to September 27

September 19: Rescheduled to October 3

September 24: Rescheduled to September 29

Pass Percentage



Out of 59,179 registered students, 27,210 passed the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 46%.

Stream-Wise Pass Percentages

Overall: Boys - 43%, Girls - 50%

Arts Stream: Boys - 37%, Girls - 44%

Commerce Stream: Boys - 48%, Girls - 55%

Science Stream: Boys - 57%, Girls - 61%

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the Results section and select the Jammu Division link.

Locate and click on the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link.

Enter your login credentials (e.g., roll number).

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save the result page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

For more details and updates, visit the official website of JKBOSE.