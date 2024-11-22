Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 11 Examination 2024 Result Released, Details Inside

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 (Higher Secondary Part 1) Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual examinations. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.
Exam Details
The JKBOSE Class 11 examination (annual private/bi-annual session) was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024, starting at 10am daily. Initially, the exams were scheduled to conclude by September 24 but were extended to October 3 due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections.
Revised exam dates:
- September 17: Rescheduled to September 27
- September 19: Rescheduled to October 3
- September 24: Rescheduled to September 29
Pass Percentage
Out of 59,179 registered students, 27,210 passed the examination, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 46%.
Stream-Wise Pass Percentages
- Overall: Boys - 43%, Girls - 50%
- Arts Stream: Boys - 37%, Girls - 44%
- Commerce Stream: Boys - 48%, Girls - 55%
- Science Stream: Boys - 57%, Girls - 61%
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.
- Click on the Results section and select the Jammu Division link.
- Locate and click on the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link.
- Enter your login credentials (e.g., roll number).
- Submit the details to view your result.
- Download and save the result page.
- Print a hard copy for future reference.
For more details and updates, visit the official website of JKBOSE.