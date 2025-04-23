Gwalior Cop's Son Cracks UPSC In First Attempt, Secures 202nd Rank

Ashish Raghuvanshi, the 23-year-old son of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naresh Raghuvanshi, posted at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Gwalior, has successfully cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, securing All India Rank (AIR) 202 in his very first attempt.

Ashish belongs to Digoda village in Ashoknagar district, and completed his primary education in his hometown. He later pursued his graduation from the Delhi University (DU), completing it in 2022. It was during this period that he began preparing for the civil services exam.

Speaking to ANI, Ashish said, "I have followed the basic study materials recommended by the toppers, nothing different. I continued to read the newspaper daily and adhered to the syllabus. I had always dreamt of becoming an IAS since childhood. Additionally, my father is a member of the Madhya Pradesh police, and I came across information about the higher posts of SP and Collector. Additionally, my school in Ashok Nagar was located in front of the collector's office, and the collector often visited our school on various occasions. So it inspired me that I too want to reach such a post."

He further said that the one who worked hard consistently, then he would get its results. One should not get hopeless if they fail to succeed in their first attempt.

"It is not like that it was my first attempt, then it was a hard work of a year. It is the result of Hard work that was ongoing for a long time. To be selected, one should work in the right direction with the right strategy from the outset. I would like to encourage everyone to give their 100% in their respective fields. It was my first attempt, so I would further try to improve my rank. Apart from this, I will do my best, whatever allocation is given as of now," he added.

Meanwhile, his father, Naresh Raghuvanshi, became emotional while speaking about his son's success. Speaking to ANI, he said he was very happy and felt short of words to express it. He had not dreamed of it, but was unable to express his emotion in words.

"It is a proud moment for us, and I would salute him with pride. The family is also very happy after his success, and it was all his effort in achieving this milestone," he said.

Gwalior SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police), Dharmvir Singh, congratulated Raghuvanshi and his family on the success, saying it was a proud moment for both the Gwalior police and the entire MP police.

"Son of a police family, Ashish Raghuvanshi, has not only made Gwalior police proud but also the entire MP police. It is a very proud moment, and Ashish's father is working in my office. I am very happy to know that, in his first attempt, he secured the 202nd rank in the Civil Service Examination. It is a proud moment for the entire Madhya Pradesh Police that the son of a police family has cleared the UPSC exam in his first attempt after graduating from the Delhi University. I congratulate him and his family," Singh said.

With his success, the other children of the police family will definitely get inspiration and will be motivated to perform great in their lives ahead, the SP added.

