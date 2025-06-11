UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Live: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 anytime soon. The result will be available on the Commission's official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2025 exam will be able to access the UPSC Result 2025 PDF on the official website. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the result is expected to be released this week.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 aims to fill a total of 979 vacancies. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2025.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 In PDF Format

The Union Public Service Commission releases the result in PDF format. The file includes the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates. The PDF containing the marks obtained by candidates is released after the final result is declared.

The preliminary examination was conducted on May 25 in two shifts, each lasting two hours. The exam comprised two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). The UPSC has already released the question papers for the prelims.

In the UPSC 2024 final exam, Shakti Dubey secured All India Rank 1 with a total of 1,043 marks - 843 in the written exam and 200 in the interview. Harshita Goyal, who secured the second position, scored a total of 1,038 marks. Dongre Archit Parag obtained All India Rank 3, also with a total of 1,038 marks.

Here Are The Latest Updates On UPSC Prelims Result 2025